Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.38 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

