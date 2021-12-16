Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

