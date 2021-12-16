State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 214,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

CZR opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

