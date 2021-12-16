State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 170,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

