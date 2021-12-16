State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

