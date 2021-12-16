State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 32.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 517,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

