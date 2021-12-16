State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.59 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

