State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $4.19 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.