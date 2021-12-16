State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

CERN opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

