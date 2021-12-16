State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

