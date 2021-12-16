State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.61% of Agree Realty worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,648,000 after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,022,000 after buying an additional 181,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

