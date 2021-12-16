State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $220.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

