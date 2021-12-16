State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.66 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

