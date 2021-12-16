State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 862 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

