State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 231,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mplx were worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 412,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Mplx by 59.2% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 40,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 17.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

