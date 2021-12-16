Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.36. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 139,701 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.71.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 79.45% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter.
Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
