Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.36. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 139,701 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 79.45% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

