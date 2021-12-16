Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard Buys 4,500 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

