Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,185 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 636.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.