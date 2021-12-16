Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,235 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

