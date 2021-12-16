Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $96.98 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79.

