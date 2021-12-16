Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.45.

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.