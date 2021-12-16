Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.