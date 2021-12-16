Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,151 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Southern by 12.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE SO opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

