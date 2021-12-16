Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $331.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

