Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.98% of Lindsay worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.35. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

