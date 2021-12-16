Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $351.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.28 and a 200-day moving average of $310.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

