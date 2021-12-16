Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 18.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

