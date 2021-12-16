Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,901.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,764.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

