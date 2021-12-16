Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $151.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.