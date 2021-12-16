Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $22.71

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $24.14. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 50 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

