Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 257% compared to the average daily volume of 1,021 put options.

NYSE MANU opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $607.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $3,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 191.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

