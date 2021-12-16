Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Put Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 443 put options.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $266.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

