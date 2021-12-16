Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Put Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 443 put options.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $266.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

