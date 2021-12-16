StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of STNE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 136,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

