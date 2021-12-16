Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 194.6% in November

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 194.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

