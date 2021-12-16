STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 142.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

