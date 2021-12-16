STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

