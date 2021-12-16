Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 750.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

