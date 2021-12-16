Strs Ohio Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

