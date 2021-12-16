Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

