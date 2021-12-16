Strs Ohio Raises Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 357,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 560,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

