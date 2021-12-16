Strs Ohio Sells 1,466 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.