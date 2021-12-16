Strs Ohio Trims Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

