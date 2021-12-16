Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.