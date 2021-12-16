Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.