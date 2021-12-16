Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,598 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 551.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.