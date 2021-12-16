Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826,745 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

NYSE AEM opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

