Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.36 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Mosaic worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

