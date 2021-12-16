Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

