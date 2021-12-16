Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,434 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Coupa Software worth $44,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.98 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average is $228.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

