Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,982 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $51,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assurant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Assurant by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $153.48 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

